JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY)– Virginia State Police are investigating a hit and run that left a man dead Saturday night in James City County.

James City County Police were dispatched to Fenton Mill Road for a hit and run pedestrian fatality and at 11:45 p.m., requested Virginia State Police to be primary in the fatal crash.

Police say 64-year-old Andrew David was walking his dog in the eastbound lane of travel when a vehicle struck him from behind. The driver did not stop and continued eastbound on Fenton Mill Road.

Virginia State Police is reaching out to the community for any witnesses in the area of Fenton Mill Road, in the vicinity of Croaker Road, who may have possible information. Anyone with information about the hit and run or who may have witnessed suspicious behavior, are encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at #(757)424-6800 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov