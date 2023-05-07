VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.(WAVY)– Virginia State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash on Interstate 264 in Virginia Beach.

Police say the crash occurred at approximately 2:23 a.m. in the westbound lanes near First Colonial Road. A 2013 Subaru Impreza was speeding when it lost control, ran off the roadway and struck a tree.

There were four occupants in the vehicle. Three were transported to Virginia Beach General Hospital. The fourth occupant, a male seated in the back seat of the vehicle, died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.