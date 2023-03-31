MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a man died following an overnight crash in Mathews County.

According to state police, troopers responded to the crash around 12:15 a.m. at the intersection of Fitchetts Wharf Road and Haven Beach Road.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that a 37-year-old man driving a 2018 Audi Sedan was traveling northbound on Fitchetts Warf Road when he ran off the roadway and into a ditch on Haven Beach Road.

The vehicle then struck a tree head-on and caught on fire.

Troopers are currently notifying the motorist’s next of kin. No further information has been released.