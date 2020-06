PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead overnight Thursday.

Emergency communications was notified for a shooting around 1:54 a.m. in the 40 block of Gilmerton Avenue.

Officers arrived on scene and located the man who was shot in the torso. He later died at the scene.

There are no other details at this time. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for the latest updates.