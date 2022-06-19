ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Isle of Wight County.

According to state police, the single vehicle crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Brewer’s Neck Boulevard.

A 2017 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed. The driver, 24-year-old Davont’a Croker, lost control of the vehicle, ran off the road and struck a tree. Croker was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle and died upon impact.

It is unknown if alcohol was a contributing factor.