Man dies after being struck by train in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a train in Suffolk early Thursday.

Emergency communications said they were notified around 2:05 a.m. for an accident involving a pedestrian and a train.

Police learned that an adult male was crossing the tracks in the area without a crossing sign when the incident occurred. The train stopped and did not derail. The man has died, according to police.

The train is currently blocking the area of N. Capital Street and Railroad Avenue.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.