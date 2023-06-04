ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY)– A man has died after being hit by a car in Accomack County Saturday night.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash occurred at 9:37 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Route 13/ 13300 Lankford Highway. A 2008 Honda Ridgeline struck a 32-year-old male who was wearing all black and walking in the lane of travel.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police is currently attempting to locate next of kin.

No charges will be placed at this time. It is unknown if alcohol was a contributing factor.