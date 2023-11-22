WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A man died and a U.S. Park Police officer was hurt after an exchange of gunfire in D.C. on Wednesday afternoon.

During an update, officials said that U.S. Park Police officers tried to stop a man on Massachusetts Avenue NW for a suspected drug violation around 2:30 p.m. The man ran away and officers chased after him.

Police said that an officer and the man exchanged gunfire in the area of 12th and M streets NW. The officer was struck several times in the torso and legs.

Medics took the suspect and the officer to the hospital. The suspect died due to his wounds. Officials said that the officer was conscious and alert as of late Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said that investigators found the suspect’s gun.

The Metropolitan Police Department was conducting an investigation into the incident. Officials said that there was body camera footage from U.S. Park Police officers that would be released within 30 days.