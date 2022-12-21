HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has died following an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in Holly Springs, according to the Holly Springs Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on Cobalt Creek Way, which is the northern part of the Wake County town.

At 9:33 p.m., officers said they were called to the area in reference to someone acting ‘erratically,’ verbally threatening residents and blocking access to their driveway and garage.

When they arrived, they said 30-year-old Ryan Eric Schlosser, who lived on the same street, was standing in the residents’ driveway.

Schlosser then attacked the officers with a knife and at least one officer shot him, according to a news release from the police department.

Police said Schlosser was taken to the hospital and later died.

They said no officers were seriously hurt, but one was taken to the hospital to be assessed for possible injuries.

Investigators said Schlosser was the only suspect involved and there is no remaining threat to the public.

They said they have not previously responded to calls at the same address related to Schlosser.

Holly Springs police say the officers involved were Officer James Colucci and Officer Edgar Hernandez.

According to a release, Colucci has been with the police department since February 2020, when he was hired with three years and three months of previous law enforcement experience.

It said Hernandez was hired in March of 2020. Police did not comment on his previous experience with law enforcement.

In accordance with standard protocol, the SBI is reviewing the incident.