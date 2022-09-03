NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY)– Police are investigating a double shooting that left a man dead early Saturday morning.
Police were dispatched to the 13000 block of Aqueduct Drive for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they located two adults with gunshot wounds.
A female victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.