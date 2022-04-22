NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been found guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend back in 2020 in Newport News.

According to court records, Matthew Allen Coglio was convicted of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and shooting into an occupied building.

Coglio is scheduled for sentencing Aug. 18.

Police say the call for the shooting came in around 7:30 a.m. Aug. 22, 2020 in the 1000 block of Blackwater Way in Newport News.

Officers arrived to find 22-year-old April Lee Logan fatally shot.

A couple months later, 10 On Your Side spoke with Logan’s family, who said she was attempting to leave a toxic relationship. She has gotten a promotion at her job at Target and put down a deposit on a new apartment.

Coglio told police the shooting was an accident as they watched firearm safety videos. However, neighbors reported hearing an argument inside the apartment before the shooting, according to a search warrant filed by the Newport News Police Department.