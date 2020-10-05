Man convicted of fatal stabbing in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk jury convicted a man on a second-degree murder charge for a fatal stabbing in August 2019.

43-year-old Matthew C. Bass was charged and convicted of killing 50-year-old Darrell W. Long, of Portsmouth, in the 200 block of West Ocean View Avenue on August 27, 2019. His jury trial started Thursday and ended Monday afternoon.

Charlotte Gwaltney was also charged with felony accessory after the fact of a homicide in this stabbing. She is set to go to trial on December 2.

Bass is scheduled to be sentenced in February, 2021. The jury recommended he serve 17 years in prison for the conviction.

