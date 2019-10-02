39-year-old man charged with sex crimes against child in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 39-year-old Hampton man is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a child in James City County for more than five years.

James City County police said a woman reported on Feb. 11 that her juvenile daughter been previously sexually assaulted in her home.

An investigation between police and Child Protective Services led to the arrest of Roberto Noel Tirado on June 20, police said.

Tirado is charged with aggravated sexual battery of a child, forcible sodomy and rape for alleged offenses that police said happened between Jan. 1, 2010 and Dec. 31, 2015.

Police said Tirado was involved in a relationship with the girl’s mother and was living with them at the time.

Tirado was indicted on the charges on Sept. 18.

