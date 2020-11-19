Man charged with first-degree murder extradited from Norfolk to North Carolina

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man who was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting and killing of another man in Elizabeth City, was extradited from Norfolk to North Carolina this week.

On Wednesday, Nov. 18, Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office investigators transported Marquis Dahve Whidbee from Norfolk City Jail to Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office due to Whidbee waiving his extradition.

When they arrived, Whidbee was processed and brought before a magistrate — he is now being detained at Albemarle District Jail under no bond.

On Nov. 3, Pasquotank County authorities received a call for a report of shots fired just before 1:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of Main Street Exit in Elizabeth City.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim Willis Alonzo George unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds. Officials say CPR was immediately rendered to George, but he was later pronounced dead on the scene.

The alleged suspect, identified as Whidbee, was later found at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital being treated for a gunshot wound.

Whidbee was charged with first-degree murder and detained at Norfolk City jail without bond awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.

Officials say the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with any additional information pertaining to this case should contact the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office at 252-338-2191, Investigator Jason Wheelbarger at 252-340-1385or the Crimeline at 252-335-5555.

