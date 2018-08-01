Man charged in shooting at Newport News restaurant

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man was arrested and charged for a shooting at a restaurant that left another man injured, police say.

Newport News police said 41-year-old Quentin Torianto Jefferson was charged with malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a felon and use of a firearm in a felony for the July 23 shooting.

On Thursday, Jul 18 the malicious wounding charge against Jefferson was nolle prosequied. He was found not guilty on the possession of a firearm by a felon and use of a firearm in a felony charges.

Police said that on July 23, officers responded to the Roadside Cafe and found a 50-year-old Hampton man outside, suffering from a gunshot wound. His injury was considered life-threatening, police said.