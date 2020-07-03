Man charged in death of Newport News officer Katie Thyne now faces federal drug, gun charges

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The man charged in the death of Newport News police officer Katie Thyne is now facing federal charges.

Vernon Green II’s federal charges, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of marijuana, stem from the same day as the deadly traffic stop back in January that took the life of Thyne.

Investigators say officers stopped the car Green was driving on suspicion of drug activity, but Green tried to drive off. Thyne was unable to get out of the way and was eventually pinned between the car and a tree. She later died.

Green is expected to be federal court on Monday to face the drug and gun charges. He’s scheduled to appear in court on previous charges in the death of Thyne, including homicide, at the end of the month.