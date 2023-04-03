WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Deputies said a man faces a few charges after a shooting inside Dulles Town Center Sunday afternoon that left another man hurt.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested Alan W. Colie, 31. Deputies said Colie and the person he’s accused of shooting, a 21-year-old man, had some kind of interaction in the mall’s food court the led to the incident. They added that Colie and the other man did not know each other.

“They got into a little bit of a… sort of argument there,” Loudon County Sheriff Mike Chapman said. “The shooter then took out the gun and shot the victim.”

The shooting happened shortly before 12 p.m. When officers arrived at the mall, they found the man who’d been hurt outside of the Cheesecake Factory’s exit. He had a gunshot wound in his abdomen. Medics took him to the hospital. Deputies took Colie into custody.

“There was a loud bang,” said Muhammad Khan, who was there with his young daughter. “Everybody kind of turned around to see what happened.”

“Honestly, at first, it was a bit odd because friends standing next to him had cameras,” Khan said. “Initially, I thought it was a prank.”

Three other people were evaluated for injuries, but they were all okay.

“Really really really odd,” Khan said. “Don’t expect something like that to happen here at Dulles Town Center mall.”

Out of precaution, the mall was closed and searched. It reopened on Monday.

Colie faces charges of aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm within a building