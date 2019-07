POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — A man was taken to the hospital with burns after his boat exploded Wednesday morning in Poquoson.

He’s expected to be OK, according to Poquoson Police Chief Clifford Bowen. Bowen didn’t have further details, but said a call came in at 11:52 a.m. from the 100 block of Bennett Road.

WAVY’s working to learn more details about the incident. Check back for updates.