Man attempts to rob a bank wearing fake beard

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who attempted to rob a bank Saturday morning.

Deputies were called to the 6700 block of Mooretown Road at 9:30 Saturday morning in reference to a robbery.

BB & T Bank staff told police that man entered the business and asked for money without displaying a weapon.

The suspect eventually left on foot without any money.

When deputies arrived, they say witnesses inside the bank pointed them in the direction that he ran.

They are currently searching the area.

Witnesses described him to police as a 30-year-old, six-foot-tall man with facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with a gray hood or hat, jeans and a fake beard.

If you have seen anything in this area please call the FB tip line at 757-890-4941 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP

