Man arrested in connection to shooting of transgender woman in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting incident that took place on January 23 in Hampton.

According to police, 21-year-old Asron Marquis Sellers was taken into custody on January 29 in Newport News. Hampton investigators, Newport News detectives and the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force made the arrest.

He has been charged with one count of malicious wounding, one count of attempted robbery, three counts of Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and one count of shooting in an occupied vehicle.

He is in custody at the Newport News City Jail.

Police say the shooting happened around 10:35 p.m. on Sunday, January 23 in the 4000 block of West Mercury Boulevard. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered the victim had already gone to the hospital in a private vehicle. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

It was determined that the woman was shot after she had arranged to meet Sellers with the intention of engaging in sexual activity.

10 On Your Side confirmed with Hampton police that the gender identity of the woman was released as a simple fact of the case. He said it does not relate to any other details.

The investigation is ongoing.