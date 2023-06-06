KITTY HAWK N.C. (WAVY) — Kitty Hawk Police arrested two men in connection with the abduction of a 15-month-old child.

Police say they were called 4405 Seascape Dr. on Friday around 8:45 p.m. to settle a domestic dispute.

When officers arrived on the scene, a woman claimed she was choke by the suspect, AJ Kwiatkowski.

Police say Kwiatkowski left the home before they arrived. While searching for Kwiatkowski, officers were called back to the home and found that Kwiatkowski abducted his 15-month-old son and took off on foot.

Officers found Kwiatkowski about six hours later at the 7-Eleven located at 3868 N. Croatan Hwy.

A second suspect, Sergio Walker was also taken into custody for trying to pick up Kwiatkowski.

Officials say Kwiatkowski is being charged with multiple felonies.