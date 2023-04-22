NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– A man has been arrested after setting multiple fires around a Norfolk complex Saturday morning.

According to Norfolk Fire-Rescue, crews were dispatched to the 3000 block of Sewells Point Road at 7:00 a.m. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

No occupants or firefighters were injured.

Investigators discovered there were multiple small fires set around the complex.

Norfolk Fire Marshals arrested a 30-year-old man. He is charged with burning of a dwelling and is being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond. Norfolk Police officers assisted with the arrest.