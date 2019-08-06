Man airlifted to hospital after vehicle accident

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was airlifted to a local hospital after crashing into a tree Monday evening.

Spokeswoman Diana Klink told 10 On Your Side that a man was driving on Holland Road around 4 p.m. when he went off-road and struck a tree.

First-responders say they had to cut around the tree and part of the truck to remove him from the vehicle.

Shortly after, the driver was airlifted to a local hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

One lane of Holland Road was closed for half an hour after the incident.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

10 On Your Side is working to learn if the driver is facing any charges.

