Man accused of saying he would kill VB officer denied bond

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man accused of saying he would kill a police officer was denied bond Tuesday morning in court.

Justin Cafferty said the alleged threat was meant to be a joke.

Prosecutors told the judge there were several conversations he had with his girlfriend about making the officer who arrested her for DUI disappear. They claimed the two talked about a place and time this would happen.

Cafferty told 10 On Your Side last week he never meant to harm the officer, and said that to cheer up his girlfriend, Stephanie Russell.

Cafferty was charged with conspiracy to commit capital murder. Russell — who was originally in jail following her third DUI arrest — has been charged with solicitation of capital murder of law enforcement and conspiracy of capital murder of law enforcement.

10 On Your Side has learned learned the Virginia Beach police officer who was the alleged target arrested Russell for both her second and third DUI.

In October 2019, Stephanie Russell was sentenced to seven years with all of that time suspended except 20 months.