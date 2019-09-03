Closings
Male victim dies after shooting in Newport News

Credit: Newport News Police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that killed one male early Tuesday morning.

Emergency communications received the call around 1:53 a.m. for a report of gunshots in the 3000 block of Roanoke Avenue.

An additional call was made five minutes later for a victim that may have been shot in the 1100 block of 30th Street.

Officers arrived on scene and found a male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased on scene at 2:06 a.m.

No additional details have been released. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.

