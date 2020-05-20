MacArthur Center opens to the public on Thursday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — As Virginia eases into Phase 1 of Forward Virginia, malls and centers are announcing official public opening dates. And in Norfolk, MacArthur Center is set to open on Thursday.

MacArthur Center, located at 300 Monticello Avenue, will allow patrons beginning May 21, at 11 a.m. The center is known for its shopping, dining, and entertainment in the heart of Norfolk.

“To support the well-being of Hampton Roads and the surrounding communities, MacArthur Center will continue to follow city, county, state, and national health mandates and will have preventative measures in place to ensure a clean, safe and comfortable environment for its shoppers and guests,” according to a statement released by the retail establishment.

MacArthur Center hours:

Monday through Saturday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Play Area hours:

Monday through Saturday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Play Area is closed Monday through Saturday between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. and then again between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. to allow for additional daily cleaning.

The center website says that all parking areas are open as well as entrances and exits. Sanitizers and cleaning stations will be located throughout the mall and while masks are not required, they are highly recommended. Some retailers may require masks to enter the stores.

For more information on MacArthur restaurants, capacity, parking, and cleaning – visit the MacArthur Center online.

Find out how the local other malls are implementing safety measures ahead of reopening to public.

