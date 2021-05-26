Longtime Virginia Sen. John Warner dies at 94

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Former Virginia Sen. John Warner, a major figure for decades in Washington and longtime public servant, died Tuesday night at 94.
Warner, a World War II and Korean War vet, served three decades in the U.S. Senate as a Republican. He was also a former Secretary of the Navy and Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.
He died of heart failure while surrounded by his wife Jeanne and daughter Virginia, his longtime chief of staff Susan Magill said.
Tributes began to pour in after news of Warner’s passing, including from Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine (D), who called Warner an unmatched leader and dear friend.
“When I married Anne in 1984, I entered the large circle of John’s friends. From his thirty-year post in the Senate, he helped me as Mayor and Governor again and again. In particular, I will never forget his advocacy that helped save the Metro Silver Line from the brink of extinction. His advice on matters large and small (mostly solicited but occasionally offered even though I hadn’t asked!) was always farsighted, patriotic, and delivered in pithy and memorable phrases.”
