Longtime Crush Cancer supporter in remission after breast cancer diagnosis

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side is kicking off its 2018 campaign to Crush Cancer.

Consider this, according to the American Cancer Society, in 2018 there will be an estimated 1.7 million new cancer cases in America. To put that in perspective, that is about the number of people who live in the extended reaches of Hampton Roads.

The American Cancer Society also states over 600,000 people will die from cancer this year.

To do everything possible to bring light to Crush Cancer, 10 On Your Side shares the story of Virginia Beach resident Cheryl McLeskey, a breast cancer survivor who is still in treatment and now in remission.

“I think of my life now, that I am a survivor, I can call myself a survivor,” McLeskey said while walking near her home in the Croatan section of the city. Cheryl is a longtime supporter for the Crush Cancer campaign to benefit Cycle For Survival, which raises money for cancer research at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.

Ironically, 7 months after the 2016 campaign Cheryl too would be stricken with breast cancer on January 1, 2017. Can you imagine finding that out on New Year’s Day? “I wake up and my finger is over here on a lump on my left breast.” The resulting ultrasound pictures show the dark cancerous tumor on her left breast. “I put my hand under my arm, and I felt a huge lump under my arm, and I said “Oh, no, oh no, and I started sobbing. Then I knew it was cancer,” she remembered as she spoke to 10 On Your Side on her back deck over looking Rudee Inlet and the Atlantic Ocean. She was right, and the resulting ultrasound pictures show the seven dark spots of cancer in her lymph nodes under her arm.

Amazingly, Cheryl was diagnosed five years to the day that her husband, the legendary developer Wayne McLeskey, died of lymphoma of the small intestine. She sobbed during the entire mammogram, “The doctor said let me show you on the screen. I think you have cancer. I said, ‘I don’t want to see it.’ “

But through the tears Cheryl found she was lucky, her Sentara surgical oncologist, Dr. Jennifer Reed, performed the biopsy on Cheryl’s breast. “I said ‘I have some good news and some bad news. The bad news, you have breast cancer, and the good news, it is HER-2 positive breast cancer,” Reed said.

Thanks to billions of dollars in cancer research, HER-2 positive breast cancer has become one of the most survivable breast cancers. “She is alive because of it,” Dr. Reed is absolutely sure of that.

Cheryl takes one day at a time and that includes shaving her head when chemotherapy caused clumps of hair to fall while she slept, “It was just God’s way of making me go through a journey, and now I know what suffering is all about. I have a heart for those who suffer,” Cheryl said.

Cheryl’s heart for others and her massive charitable contributions caught the eye of entertainer Pharrell Williams, who sent Cheryl a message of thanks and thoughts. “The idea you are staring it in the face. Fighting it as hard as you are. I admire that just as much as I admire your charitable donations to the causes of others.”

Cheryl’s one day at a time includes as they say “sucking the marrow” out of every extra day you have, “I look at the sea, the sky, the clouds, the stars, the birds in the morning, hearing them chirping. You have an extra sense for the beauty in life,” Cheryl said reflecting.

Cheryl and I are in a head-to-head competition raising money to Crush Cancer to benefit Cycle for Survival.

100 percent of all money goes towards cancer research at Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York City.

Next Wednesday, May 2, 10 On Your Side will report on the new drugs that have increased survivability of HER-2 positive breast cancer to 90 percent.