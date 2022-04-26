VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A log cabin caught fire deep in the woods near Oceana in Virginia Beach on Monday afternoon.

VBFD and Navy firefighters responded around 5:17 p.m. to the 100 block of Sykes Avenue and reported heavy smoke and the cabin was fully involved, firefighters said in a Facebook post.

Crews had trouble establishing a water supply, so they requested Tanker 5 for help. Photos show firefighters moving water from trucks into a large container for transfer.

Virginia Beach firefighters work a log cabin fire near Oceana on April 25, 2022

Virginia Beach firefighters work a log cabin fire near Oceana on April 25, 2022

Virginia Beach firefighters work a log cabin fire near Oceana on April 25, 2022

Virginia Beach firefighters work a log cabin fire near Oceana on April 25, 2022

Virginia Beach firefighters work a log cabin fire near Oceana on April 25, 2022

Virginia Beach firefighters work a log cabin fire near Oceana on April 25, 2022

Virginia Beach firefighters work a log cabin fire near Oceana on April 25, 2022

Virginia Beach firefighters work a log cabin fire near Oceana on April 25, 2022

Virginia Beach firefighters work a log cabin fire near Oceana on April 25, 2022

Virginia Beach firefighters work a log cabin fire near Oceana on April 25, 2022

Crews were able to get the fire under control at 6:23 p.m. and were at the scene another two hours overhauling, fire officials say.

No injuries were reported and the cause is still under investigation.