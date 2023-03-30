UPDATE, March 30, 6 p.m. — A public affairs officer (PAO) for Joint Base Andrews said Security Forces was not able to find anyone matching the description of the person it initially received, prompting the lockdown of the base.

Base leadership directed a limited release from lockdown at 5 p.m.

By 6 p.m., the lockdown across the base was lifted.

The PAO said that there was an increased Security Forces presence on the base out of an abundance of caution.

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. (DC News Now) — Joint Base Andrews said Thursday afternoon that security forces were investigating the report of a person with a gun near base housing.

The base posted on its Facebook page at 2:50 p.m. that people should stay away from base housing and initiate lockdown procedures. The person seen with what appeared to be an AR-15 style rifle with no orange tip was wearing a purple sweatshirt and black shorts.

Joint Base Andrews asked anyone who sees someone moving to dial 9-1-1 to be connected with Base Law Enforcement.

The base said no shots had been fired and no reports of any injuries had taken place.