Local woman says beloved husky was killed by aggressive dogs, neighbor failed to act

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake woman is seeking justice and change in her neighborhood after a vicious dog attack left her beloved pet dead.

Michele Foreman has lived in her home near Battlefield for five years. She usually took her husky, two-year-old Willow, to dog day care. But on Monday, she left the dog home for the first time to be with her new puppy she got weeks ago.

“She was my life. She was all I had,” Foreman said about the husky.

Foreman said she’s talked to her next door neighbors before about their multiple pitbulls that have been aggressive. She said last year she even rebuilt the fence, hoping it was strong and that the neighbors have had to replace parts of the fence that were broken.

Foreman knew something bad had happened Monday night when her neighbor approached her after she got home.

“He said excuse me something terrible has happened. A pit just fell in my stomach,” she said.

Foreman said the neighbor told her his dogs got into her backyard and attacked Willow. Foreman found her dog dead in the backyard.

Now, she’s asking why her neighbor didn’t help.

“He said it happened about nine in the morning. I got home when it was 6:30, 5, 5:30 at night but he left her there. I asked why he didn’t call for help. He said he didn’t know what to do,” she said.

Foreman said her other neighbors told her they had also seen buzzards flying above during the day.

The spot where she found Willow was near a doggy door. Her puppy was inside safe. She believes Willow was trying to protect it.

“She was so close to getting in,” she said.

10 On Your Side knocked on the neighbor’s door but no one answered.

Police have charged him with having a nuisance animal. He’s expected in court on December 27.

According to police, one dog was confiscated from the home. A judge will determine the fate of the dog if it’s proven that the dog was being a nuisance.

Foreman believes Animal Control took the wrong dog. She still feels unsafe because after the dog was taken, she recorded the others trying to get through her fence again later that night.

She hopes safety measures will be taken because Foreman thinks it’s only a matter of time before it happens again, but this time to possibly kids or others in the way.