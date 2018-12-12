Local woman hits roadblocks trying to receive records from school that closed in 2007

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A local woman says getting her high school records is proving harder than she thought.

She reached out to 10 On Your Side because she found out her school may not have been accredited to begin with.

Nikki Johnson has furthered her education in the past after she graduated from Smithfield’s James River Christian Academy in 2004.

Since then she got into the military and several community colleges when the school was still open. It closed in 2007 after being in operation since 1972.

With the school now closed, and with Johnson trying to change her career after 30, the road to rediscovery has not been easy.

She said in her attempt to receive transcripts and proof of accreditation, she keeps hitting roadblocks.

“Whenever you look it up it still gives you the Benns Church address, it still gives you the phone number to the Benns Church address and whenever you call the phone number it just says disconnected,” said Johnson.

10 On Your Side spoke with a former principal, who preferred not to comment, and with Erin Lopez, the Association of Christian Schools’ academic services coordinator, who said the school is not a member of their organization nor is it accredited by them.

“This should have been the easy part to get my transcripts,” Johnson said. “I should have been in and out and to find no accreditation is just mind blowing. I graduated in 2004, I’m 32 years old and just finding out about this,” Johnson said.

Further investigation from the state and Association of Christian Schools International shows no records.

Nikki said she feels frustrated and cheated after paying for an education, but not being able to prove it.

10 On Your Side reached out to the church, which owned the school, and the woman who reportedly is in charge of the records, Linda McNeil. We have not heard back.

Johnson says for now, unless her records turn up, she will have to get her GED to pursue her new program.

10 On Your Side will keep you updated as the story develops.