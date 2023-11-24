NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – In the wee hours of the morning, a line of people waited outside JCPenney at Patrick Henry Mall in Newport News.

The doors opened at 5 a.m., and it didn’t take long for customers to come out with big savings.

The first shopper in line for Black Friday shopping was Terry Dee. She had been waiting in line since 4 a.m. hoping to find some good deals. At the end of her haul, Dee was able to save over 200 dollars!

Behind Dee was Madison Fontenette and her family. WAVY 10’s KaMaria Braye spoke with Madison to ask how being the second person in line feels.

“Good, that means I can get to the toy aisle so quick,” Madison said. She ended up getting a necklace with her initials, which she plans on wearing tomorrow.

One customer was able to get a heated blanket and had this to say while leaving JCPenney’s, “I got a heated blanket for my desk at work because it’s always so cold in my office. Want to know how much it was? Originally 200 dollars. 40 dollars.”

Even those who left empty-handed will try somewhere else.

“It’s Black Friday, so you know you always get the deals out here,” one shopper had to say.

Inside of the mall, not only can you get deals, but you can also support several local vendors.

Many small business owners set up tables inside of the mall to help customers enjoy the Black Friday deals.

One small business owner, 10-year-old Phaarym Ajream owns Luv Her Bows accessories and also participated in the Black Friday fun.

“I have a lot of bows and accessories,” Ajream said. “I love this business so much. I just want to make little girls confident.”

Ajream hopes to use her skills to inspire people her age and older, saying, “I just want to build up their strength like that, like maybe they’ll be inspired by me so they can start a business and make more people confident in the world.”

Another local vendor that’s also about building confidence is Sophie Powell with Bold and Beautiful Cosmetics.

“I have skincare and I have cosmetics eyeshadow, lip glass and men products for their beard,” said Powell. “To have them beards poppin’, looking good like we look good.”

If you want handcrafted jewelry or a decorated pen or cup, the local vendors at Patrick Henry Mall want you to stop by.