Local shipyard electrician wins $2 million in Powerball drawing

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Larry Baier says he waited for his wife to wake up to deliver some big news!

What she didn’t know, that he did, was they had just won $2 million in the Powerball drawing.

The Suffolk man bought his winning ticket for the March 20 drawing at the 7-Eleven at 1125 Wilroy Road and decided to spend the extra dollar for Power Play. That decision doubled his winnings.

He matched the first five numbers: 1-6-22-42-61, only missing the Powerball number, which was 4.

Baier works as a shipyard electrician. He told Lottery officials the win comes at a good time because he is getting ready to retire.

The odds of winning Powerball’s $1 million prize are 1 in 11,688,054.