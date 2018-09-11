Local shelters close as threat of Hurricane Florence passes

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Cities across Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina are beginning to close shelters put in place ahead of anticipated impacts from Hurricane Florence.

10 On Your Side is tracking which shelters are closing and which remain open. Come back to this list for information on your area.

STATEWIDE SHELTERS

Gov. Ralph Northam announced two state-managed shelters opened Wednesday morning at Christopher Newport University and at the McCormack-Nagelsen Tennis Center at 705 S. Henry Street on William & Mary’s campus to assist residents leaving areas under mandatory evacuation orders.

“Virginians are heeding our advice to seek higher ground and safe shelter in advance of Hurricane Florence,” Northam said in a statement. “We encourage citizens to seek shelter first with friends and family, to consider hotels outside of evacuation areas, and then look to local shelters, and lastly to state shelters. Leave early. Plan to be off the roads before the storm arrives to avoid unsafe driving situations and traffic congestion, and stay put until the storm passes.”

Northam’s office released a list of handy information of what residents should bring, what is and is not allowed at the shelters and helpful contact information:

No identification or proof of residency is required to seek shelter.

For a list of shelters open in your area, visit your local government’s website and social media pages.

Bring your personal emergency-kit with you to the shelter.

Be sure to include medications, hearing aid batteries, reading glasses, special medical equipment (oxygen tank, tubing, nebulizer kits, catheters, etc.).

If you have electrical medical equipment that will need to be recharged, bring the appropriate charging cords, spare batteries and other equipment with you to the shelter.

If your medication has run out, please bring your prescription bottle.

For more information about locally available social services you can contact 2-1-1 statewide, or in some communities, you can call 3-1-1- for local information.

If you need more shelter information, you can contact your locality social services department. Individuals contacting 2-1-1 who require relay service due to hearing impairment need to dial 7-1-1 for Virginia Relay then 1-800-230-6977.

Service animals will be permitted at all shelters.

Services will be available for people with disabilities and/or with access and functional needs regardless of whether they are accompanied by personal care providers or family.

State-coordinated shelters will provide only basic, necessary services and support to help ensure disaster survivors are able to stay safe, healthy and can begin the recovery process.

LOCAL SHELTERS

ACCOMACK COUNTY

The hurricane shelter at Nandua Middle School will close Friday morning, according to Northampton County Emergency Management.

BERTIE COUNTY

Three shelter locations will open on Thursday at 10 a.m. for residents. Those locations are Bertie Middle School, Colerain Elementary School and West Bertie Elementary School.

CHESAPEAKE

The City of Chesapeake will closed their shelters at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 14.

CHOWAN COUNTY

The hurricane shelters at John A. Holmes High School and Chowan Middle School will close at 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 14.

CURRITUCK

An inland shelter at Halifax Community College will start accepting county residents on Wednesday at 8 a.m. The center is located at 100 College Drive in Weldon. The shelter will accept dogs and cats only, and the animals will be kept in a separate area. Crates for the animals will be provided, but pet owners must bring pet food, blankets and any other thing their pet may need. Currituck Social Services will provide transportation assistance to Currituck County residents who wish to go. Residents may call Social Services at (252) 619-4421.

GATES COUNTY

Gates County Emergency Management is continuing to monitor the path of Hurricane Florence and plan accordingly. If heavy wind and rain is still projected to have a major impact on the area, the Gates County High School located at 88 U.S. Highway 158 will open as a shelter location at 12 p.m. on Thursday, September 13. Citizens are urged to keep monitoring the storm and maintain their plan of action should conditions rapidly change.

GLOUCESTER

Gloucester County sent out a press release Tuesday. Peasley Middle School is scheduled to open Thursday morning September 13 at 9 a.m. as a shelter. The county sent another release on Thursday stating they were closing the shelter at 3 p.m.

HAMPTON

The shelters in the City of Hampton have closed.

ISLE OF WIGHT

The county will open a shelter for residents at Windsor High School at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 13. You must sign in and sign out when entering or leaving the shelter. Pets will not be allowed unless they are service dogs or service ponies. Click here for a full list of shelter rules.

NEWPORT NEWS

The City of Newport News have closed all of their shelters due to low usage. Residents are advised to go to the state-managed shelter at CNU.

NORFOLK

Hurricane shelters at Crossroads Elementary School and the Southside STEM Academy at Campostella will close at 1 p.m. on Friday. People staying in those locations will be taken to the shelters at Norview High School and Bayview Community Center, which will remain open until 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 15.

Bayview will serve as a pet-friendly shelter, but City Manager Doug Smith said those who bring pets must also bring their own food and water.

PORTSMOUTH

The hurricane shelters at Churchland Middle School and I.C. Norcom High School closed on Wednesday.

SUFFOLK

The hurricane shelter at King’s Fork High School will close at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 14.

SURRY COUNTY

The county will open a shelter 6 p.m. Wednesday at LP Jackson Middle School, however this is not a pet-friendly shelter. Pet sheltering will be available at Surry County Animal Control. Owners may either take their animals to the shelter or they can bring them to LP Jackson and an animal control officer will take them to animal control. Officials say that the animal control can house up to 62 dogs and several cats. Surry County will also partially activate its emergency operation center on Wednesday.

VIRGINIA BEACH

The hurricane shelters at Kellam High School and Landstown Elementary School will close at noon on Friday, Sept. 14. All pets will be taken to the Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center for owner pickup.

YORK COUNTY

County officials say they’ve closed the shelter at Tabb High School and are advising residents to go to the state-managed shelter at CNU.

This post will be updated as more shelters are opened.