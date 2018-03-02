Local schools lose power amid widespread outages, 4 close early

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands of outages have been reported as high winds are impacting much of the Hampton Roads region.

The Dominion Energy Virginia outage map showed more than 10,000 outages at one point on Friday.

The outages were in several localities, with more than 1,300 in Norfolk, around 2,800 in Chesapeake, nearly 2,000 in Portsmouth and 1,800 in Virginia Beach.

10 On Your Side learned that Cape Henry Collegiate in Virginia Beach would be closing at 10 a.m. due to no power. An employee told 10 On Your Side a transformer blew, and the school was have issues getting a message out about the closure.

Bruton High School in York County also closed due to a power outage. The school district said on Facebook Friday that students were being sent home.

Northampton schools in Virginia said on Facebook that Northampton High School and Northampton Middle School would be dismissing early due to power outages.

Lauren Nolasco, spokesperson for Virginia Beach City Public Schools, said power was out at First Colonial High School and Alanton Elementary School. Both schools continued to stay open despite the outages, but messages were sent to families:

Good morning, this is a call from Virginia Beach City Public Schools on behalf of Dr. Nancy Farrell, principal of First Colonial High School. We are currently experiencing a power and phone outage at our school, however our school day is moving forward. Lunches are prepared and will be provided for students, and instruction is going on in our classrooms. We will continue to update you as the day continues, but if you have any questions or concerns, please call the Department of School Leadership at 263-1088. Thank you.Good morning, this is a call from Virginia Beach City Public Schools on behalf of Charlene Garran, principal of Alanton Elementary School. We are currently experiencing a power and phone outage at our school, however our school day is moving forward. Lunches will be provided for students, and instruction is going on in our classrooms. We will continue to update you as the day continues, but if you have any questions or concerns, please call the Department of School Leadership at 263-1088. Thank you.

Power was later restored to Alanton Elementary. The cause in many of the outages across the region was listed as “storm” or power line damage, according to Dominion.

Currituck County Schools cancelled transportation for students in Corolla on Friday because of the hazardous travel conditions. The schools did not close, but students were excused from class Friday.

We're experiencing widespread outages from high winds. During this time, we may not respond to everyone, but we'll provide updates throughout the day. Please report outages & check for updates. Stay clear of downed lines & report them at 866-366-4357.

The outages came with high wind winds in place through Saturday. Gusts as high as 48 mph were seen in Hampton Friday, with speeds in the 30 mph range in many areas Southside.

