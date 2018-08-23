Local schools feeling the effects of teacher shortage

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — With just over a week before our public school students head back to class, local districts are still trying to hire teachers. A teacher shortage is being felt across the country.

10 On Your Side spoke with Portsmouth School District’s Human Resources Director Scott Ziegler about possible reasons why fewer people are going into the profession.

“The public and the press often has a negative view of teachers and so it’s not seen as a highly respected field that it once was,” he said.

Ziegler said enrollment in teacher education programs is down about 35 percent. That means about 250,000 fewer teachers coming into schools.

Virginia Beach Schools Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence told WAVY.com, “One of the things that should be scary to all of us is that elementary school teachers are becoming harder to find and to hire.”

Spence says other specialties that are hard to fill include: special education, mathematics and science.

It’s the same issue in Portsmouth. Ziegler offered suggestions on what it might take to get young people back into the profession. He believes full scholarships, student loan forgiveness and higher starting salaries would go a long way.

“It’s hard to go into a field where the starting wage is $44,000 when you know you’re going to come out of school with $40,000 in debt as well. You’re already behind the eight ball,” said Ziegler.

Spence adds that we need ways to make it easier for career switchers and veterans to enter into the teaching ranks. “More then anything what our teachers need is to feel valued, to feel like they have a voice in the organization and that they feel within their communities they are seen as true professionals.”

Senator Tim Kaine recently introduced the PREP Act, Preparing and Retaining Education Professionals, which address the teacher shortage.

Both Spence and Ziegler say anything that helps is good. We’ll just have to wait and see if it does work.