Local schools close ahead of Hurricane Florence

9/12/18 UPDATE: All WJCC schools will reopen to students and staff on Thursday, September 13. A statement from the school system stated, in part: “Based on significant changes to Hurricane Florence’s path, all Williamsburg-James City County Schools and offices will return to normal operations Thursday, September 13. According to weather reports, the storm continues to move southward, reducing the risk of significant impacts to our area. Based on that change, City and County leaders tell us that school buildings will not be needed as shelters and may once again be used for instruction.” WJCC City offices will also return to normal operations Thursday.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Area schools are closing as Hurricane Florence — now a Category 4 storm — heads toward the East Coast.

Here are the list of area schools that are closing:

Virginia Beach Public Schools (Closed until further notice starting Tuesday). Staff whose families live in Zone A and are evacuating Tuesday may speak with a supervisor about being granted administrative leave. Other staff must report on time. Kellam High, Old Donation School and Corporate Landing will open as emergency shelters.

Chesapeake Public Schools (Closed until further notice starting Tuesday)

Currituck Public Schools (Closed Tuesday through Friday)

Dare Public Schools (Closed Tuesday through Friday)

Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools (Closed Wednesday through Friday)

Gloucester County Public Schools (Closed until further notice starting Tuesday)

Isle of Wight County Schools (Closed Wednesday through Friday)

Mathews County Public Schools (Closed Tuesday through Friday)

Newport News Public Schools (Closed until further notice starting Tuesday)

Norfolk Collegiate School (Closed until further notice starting Tuesday)

Norfolk Public Schools (Closed until further notice starting Tuesday)

Northampton County Public Schools (Closed until further notice starting Tuesday)

Hampton Public Schools (Closed until further notice starting Tuesday)

Portsmouth Public Schools (Closed until further notice starting Tuesday)

Suffolk Public Schools (Will stay open Tuesday)

York County Public Schools (Closed until further notice starting Tuesday)

Old Dominion University and Norfolk State University have announced that everyone must leave both campuses on Tuesday.

Christopher Newport University announced Tuesday that the University will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 12 through at least Sunday, Sept. 16 at noon. All classes are canceled during that time. Halls will close at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.