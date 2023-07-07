PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The FDA has now fully approved the first drug that can slow the progression of Alzheimer’s Disease.

Leqembi, the brand name for Lecanemab, is being called a game changer in the fight against Alzheimer’s Disease.

“It’s really a blessing that I am able to be a part of something this groundbreaking,” said Carol Turner. The Suffolk woman has been part of a Lecanemab study for nearly two years.

The drug, which is given by infusion, aims to remove amyloid plaque build up in the brain.

It is not a cure, but studies have shown it significantly slows the progression of the disease.

Dean Brenner, who sits on the Alzheimer’s Association’s National Board Of Directors, said,

“It translates into more time with their loved ones, more time before the progression of this disease gets worse.”

Brenner told WAVY he is also ecstatic that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid announced it will cover the $26,500 a year cost to patients.

“It’s really going to mark a whole new era in Alzheimer’s,” he said.

There are a few catches, however. The drug is only for those with mild cognitive impairment or early stage Alzheimer’s. Patients will need a PET scan or spinal fluid test to verify that diagnosis.

The infusions are given twice a month for a couple hours at a time and require monitoring with scans. That could be a barrier for some people.

Doctors also must register patients with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services as it continues to gather data.

“African Americans need more data just to make sure it’s going to work sufficiently for us as well,” Turner said. She is the first African American to enroll in the AHEAD study.

Turner, whose parents were both diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, will continue in that study to help doctors better understand how the drug works.

If you would like more information on the drug or have questions, you can call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24-hour helpline at 800-272-3900 or click here.

