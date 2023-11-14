NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Zina the southern white rhinoceros has given birth to another baby rhino at the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk.

The new roughly 100-pound female calf, which has yet to be named, was born on November 9 at 5:40 a.m. She’s the second calf for 10-year-old Zina and 17-year-old father Sibindi, and is the sister of the zoo’s first rhino calf, Mosi, who was born in 2021.

“Zina is an incredible mom and while she is still very protective of her calf, she is much calmer

around the staff than she was with her first, which is a true testament to how hard the Africa

team works to bond with the animals within their care,” said Emily Spence, Assistant Curator of

Africa at the Virginia Zoo. “The team is enjoying watching the baby’s personality come through more and more each day and can’t wait to share her with zoo guests.”

The zoo says you can begin to view Zina with her calf starting on Wednesday from the mammal barn while the two are in their night house, where they’ll remain for a few weeks. Meanwhile zookeepers are working to keep their area as calm and stress-free as possible.

The birth is also exciting for the long-term survival of the species, the zoo says, as Sibindi was born in South Africa and Zina was born in a Singapore Zoo. That genetic diversity will help the continued growth of the southern white rhinos, which are considered “near threatened” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature due to heavy poaching in the wild.

“This baby is invaluable to the long-term survival of the species.” said Greg Bockheim, Executive

Director of the Virginia Zoo. “And like her older brother, she could not be more adorable.”

The birth brings the rhino count at the Virginia Zoo up to five. Bora the rhino, the half sister of Zina, has been with the zoo since 2017.

You can read more about the rhino family and plan your trip at the zoo’s website.