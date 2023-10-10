VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will meet Wednesday with Jewish community leaders to discuss the crisis in Israel at the United Jewish Federation of Tidewater.

Youngkin has offered his support for Israel in recent days, saying “we stand with Israel on this tragic day. … We pray for the victims of these terror attacks and their families.”

Flags are flying at half-staff in Virginia this week after the attacks on Israel by Hamas militants.

More than 1,900 people on both sides of the war have died and is expected to escalate, the Associated Press is reporting.

The UJFT hosted a community gathering Tuesday to show support for Israel.

“My neighbor was kidnapped. She’s either dead or kidnapped by Hamas terrorists. She was a soldier and they attacked her military base. We haven’t spoken to her since Saturday,” said Naomi Friedland, a speaker.

The UJFT issued a statement condemning the assault and recognized “that Israel’s only plausible response is to rightfully pursue a comprehensive aggressive strategy to restore calm to the region and protect her citizens.”

Elected officials, community leaders and religious leaders participated in the program.