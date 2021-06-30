Young child taken to hospital after drowning scare in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, (WAVY) — A young child was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a drowning scare in Virginia Beach.

Bruce Nedelka with Virginia Beach EMS said it happened in a pool in the 3000 block of N. Landing Road. The call came in at 11:30 a.m. and the child was out of the water when crews arrived three minutes later.

Nedelka said that there was no drowning but the child, who was under the age of 5, was being treated and en route to the hospital.

No other details are available at this time, but the case is under investigation.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.