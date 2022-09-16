VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two local schools have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022.

Yorktown’s Tabb Elementary and Virginia Beach’s Old Donation School were among the 297 nationwide designated with the honor on Friday by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, the Department of Education says.

Both local schools were nominated as “exemplary high performing schools.”

“I applaud all the honorees for the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award for creating vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential, and achieve their dreams,” Cardona said. “As our country continues to recover from the pandemic, we know that our future will only be as strong as the education we provide to all of our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students’ lives.”

Old Donation is a public school formed in 2014 that brings in talented and gifted students from across Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach’s Old Donation School

Many of Tabb’s roughly 700 students come from families at local military installations or NASA Langley Research Center, with a 49% military student population. In their application, Tabb also touted that its students come from families that speak 20 different native languages.

Here are the other Virginia schools:

Virginia – Arlington – Saint Agnes School, Arlington Diocese.

Virginia – Fairfax – Mosaic Elementary School, Fairfax County Public School District.

Virginia – Henrico – Nuckols Farm Elementary School, Henrico County School District.

Virginia – Manassas – Coles Elementary School, Prince William County Public School District.

Virginia – West Point – West Point Elementary School, West Point School District.

For more information and to see both school’s in this year’s announcement video, click here.