YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — A Yorktown man is riding high after winning the $187K jackpot in a Virginia Lottery online game.

John Teague, an engineering technician, won the Jungle Tumble game online.

“I was in disbelief!” he said about winning the $187,483 jackpot. “I almost had a heart attack!”

Teague says he has no immediate plans for the winnings.