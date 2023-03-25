YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A teacher at Yorktown Elementary School has been arrested for assaulting a student, according to York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.

On March 24, YPSO said they received a report that a teacher at Yorktown Elementary had assaulted a student.

An investigation revealed that there were two incidents, one on March 21 and the other on March 24.

Both incidents were reported to YPSO and the York County School Division on March 24.

Stacy Ames, 53, was arrested on two counts of simple assault.

Ames was transported to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail and has been released on an unsecured bond.