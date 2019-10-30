Yorktown community rallies behind families of Tabb HS teens at football game

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — The Yorktown community is rallying behind the families of three Tabb high school students killed in a car crash.

On Tuesday, hundreds attended a football game dedicated to the teens.

There was also a special player on the field from the Tabb Middle School team.

We’re told he lost his brother in that accident, but this evening the community sent a message that they’re by his side.

From the bleachers to the football field, the Yorktown community is Tabb Strong.

“This is a family. That’s why we’re out here,” said David Bates.

Hundreds of people filled Bailey Field for the Tabb Middle School football game, but for many, the match-up was bigger than football.

“I really think that the families need the support and love right now and by everyone coming out here, they’re getting that,” said student Allyson Horak.

The game against York began with a moment of silence in remembrance of Connor, Naile, and Logan, the three friends whose lives were tragically cut short Saturday.

People tell 10 On Your Side they came out to band together as a community in support of No. 12, Logan’s younger brother. We’re told Logan also wore jersey No. 12.

“Just felt it was really important to support the community and just rally – rally around these students,” said Marcia Humphry. “I just ran into a high school student earlier and you could just see the brokenness. It’s all around us.”

Tabb players wore No. 12 stickers on their helmets. Cheerleaders wore shirts with the words “We Are Tabb Strong.” Members of the Tabb High School Varsity football team also sat in the stands, cheering for their teammate’s brother just as Logan used to do.

“It’s just such a big impact on everyone in the community and it’s been really amazing for everybody to come out here tonight,” said student Leslie Carroll.

The healing process is barely beginning but the community wants the families to know they’re not alone.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with them and we’re here to support them if they need anything,” Bates said.

Admission for the game was waived and donations for the family were accepted instead.