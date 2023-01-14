The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office will be offering a free gun safety class for York County and Poquoson residents 18 and up.

The class will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 6 at 301 Goodwin Neck Road a general handgun safety course, not a concealed carry course, although it does meet the safety course criteria required to apply for a concealed carry permit.

Participants will receive a certificate of completion at the end of the two-hour class.

The class is not a hands-on course, but rather, it is a lecture class only.

People can sign up here.