YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is offering a free Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (C.R.A.S.E.) class on May 18.

According to a Facebook post from the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, free class will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will provide strategies and guidance for surviving an active shooter event. The class will include the history and prevalence of active shooter events, medical issues and more.

If you are interested in attending the free class, sign up by using this link.