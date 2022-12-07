YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects who allegedly stole items from a vehicle at the York County Sports Complex Oct. 22 and then used the victim’s driver’s license in a fraud scheme at several local bank branches.

The Sheriff’s Office is distributing a photo of one of the suspects, a woman, who it said used stolen checks from Chesterfield County during the fraudulent transactions. She was operating a new model Nissan Pathfinder.

Anyone who can identify the person, or has any information on the incident can contact the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office at 757-890-4999 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.