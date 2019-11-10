York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office birthday surprise for local four-year-old

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY)– The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s office helped a local four-year-old have a birthday he won’t soon forget!

Courtesy Jen Gallagher Coultas

On September 14, Jen Gallagher Coultas inquired on the York County 411 Facebook page asking “Does anyone know of a program or a way to have a police officer come with a car to a child’s birthday party for 15-20 minutes and do a demo of the car (lights, siren, etc) and maybe let the kids get a photo in the car?”

The post went on to explain that her son was turning four years old in November and that he wants to be a police officer. The mom asked if it was allowed for an off duty officer to show up at her son’s party.

Sergeant Eric Hart responded to the post saying he’d love to come out.

On Saturday, the mom posted to the same Facebook page detailing how Sergeant Eric Hart along with other members of the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office showed up “BIG TIME” for her son’s birthday party.